Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $32.81.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 7.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVBC. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

