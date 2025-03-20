Scotiabank Boosts Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Price Target to C$12.00

Collective Mining (TSE:CNL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Collective Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CNL opened at C$13.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$755.40 million, a PE ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.90. Collective Mining has a 12-month low of C$3.02 and a 12-month high of C$13.75.

Collective Mining Company Profile

Collective Mining is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring prospective mineral projects in South America. Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, the mission of the Company is to repeat its past success in Colombia by making a significant new mineral discovery and advancing the projection to production.

