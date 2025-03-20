Scotiabank Boosts Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Price Target to C$12.00

Collective Mining (TSE:CNL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of CNL opened at C$13.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$755.40 million, a PE ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.90. Collective Mining has a 12-month low of C$3.02 and a 12-month high of C$13.75.
