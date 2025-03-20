ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ADEN has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC cut their target price on ADENTRA from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cormark dropped their price target on ADENTRA from C$55.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$60.00 price target on ADENTRA and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on ADENTRA from C$60.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Shares of ADENTRA stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. ADENTRA has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $45.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average is $37.54. The firm has a market cap of $512.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 20th. This is an increase from ADENTRA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. ADENTRA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.10%.

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

