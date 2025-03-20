Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Capricorn Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

CNE stock opened at GBX 265.50 ($3.45) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 292.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 255.74. The firm has a market cap of £234.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.35. Capricorn Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 143.80 ($1.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 341.77 ($4.45).

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

