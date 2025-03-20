BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy” Rating

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.40.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.05 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. On average, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total value of $91,902.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,105 shares in the company, valued at $896,119.90. This trade represents a 9.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 856.9% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 920.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

