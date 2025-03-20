Short Interest in Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Declines By 16.7%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AIOSF opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile

Featured Stories

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; management of copyright and music rights; development and operation of digital content; and local digital terrestrial television business.

