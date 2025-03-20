Short Interest in Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Declines By 16.7%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AIOSF opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86.
Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile
