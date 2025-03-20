Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ADXS stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.68. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.78.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

