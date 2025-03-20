Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Acquires £152 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Ben Thompson purchased 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 760 ($9.89) per share, with a total value of £152 ($197.74).
Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 14th, Ben Thompson acquired 25 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 612 ($7.96) per share, with a total value of £153 ($199.04).
Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 746 ($9.70) on Thursday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52-week low of GBX 528 ($6.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 984 ($12.80). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 749.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 694.64. The stock has a market cap of £432.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a GBX 14.80 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.30%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,150 ($14.96) target price on the stock.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.
