StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:NTZ opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,086 shares during the quarter. Natuzzi accounts for approximately 3.0% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Natuzzi were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.