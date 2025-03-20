SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of SIF stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.26. SIFCO Industries has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,281 shares during the period. SIFCO Industries makes up approximately 1.1% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.86% of SIFCO Industries worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

