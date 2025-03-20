Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 21st. Analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services to post earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $102.37 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.37 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services Price Performance

Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $187.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 19.17 and a quick ratio of 19.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPSS

Insider Transactions at Consumer Portfolio Services

In other news, Director William B. Roberts sold 4,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $38,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 685,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,743.50. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,169 shares of company stock valued at $104,459. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

(Get Free Report)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.