Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 21st. Analysts expect Ensysce Biosciences to post earnings of ($2.74) per share and revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 292.81% and a negative net margin of 179.26%. On average, analysts expect Ensysce Biosciences to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of ENSC stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.64. Ensysce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $14.67.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

