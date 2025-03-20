Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) to Release Earnings on Friday

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $181.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.07. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 420.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

