S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on S&W Seed from $10.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.
S&W Seed Trading Up 4.5 %
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 51.47% and a negative net margin of 76.30%. The business had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter.
About S&W Seed
S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.
