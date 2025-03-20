S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on S&W Seed from $10.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

S&W Seed Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $7.63 on Monday. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.88.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 51.47% and a negative net margin of 76.30%. The business had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

