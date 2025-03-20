New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Trading Up 0.0 %
GBR opened at $0.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.22. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.82.
New Concept Energy Company Profile
