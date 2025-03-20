Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TGI. Baird R W downgraded Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays downgraded Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TGI

Triumph Group Price Performance

Triumph Group stock opened at $25.45 on Monday. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,942.72. This trade represents a 40.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 804.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Triumph Group by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.