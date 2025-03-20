Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSE:EIT-UN) Stock Price Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSE:EIT-UN – Get Free Report) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.36 and last traded at C$15.32. Approximately 312,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$15.17.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canoe EIT Income Fund
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.