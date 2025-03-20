Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Trading Up 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.12 and last traded at C$2.12. Approximately 96,707 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 62,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.01.

Osisko Development Stock Up 5.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$288.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

