Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89.60 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.18). Approximately 414,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 647,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.20 ($1.19).

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 132 ($1.72) price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Victorian Plumbing Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIC

Victorian Plumbing Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £306.54 million, a PE ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 103.35.

Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported GBX 1.80 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Victorian Plumbing Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Victorian Plumbing Group plc will post 5.980995 EPS for the current year.

Victorian Plumbing Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Victorian Plumbing Group’s previous dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Victorian Plumbing Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.27%.

Victorian Plumbing Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victorian Plumbing is the UK’s leading bathroom retailer, offering a wide range of over 34,000 products to B2C and trade customers. Victorian Plumbing offers its customers a one-stop shop solution for the entire bathroom with more than 130 own and third party brands across a wide spectrum of price points.

The Group’s product design and supply chain strengths are complemented by its creative and brand-focused marketing strategy, which predominantly focuses on online channels to drive significant and growing traffic to its website.

Headquartered in Skelmersdale, the Group employs over 600 staff across ten locations in Lancashire, Manchester and Birmingham.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victorian Plumbing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victorian Plumbing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.