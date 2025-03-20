Neuren Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NURPF) Trading Down 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:NURPF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.86 and last traded at C$6.86. Approximately 1,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.25.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.41.

About Neuren Pharmaceuticals

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of neurological disorders. It develops and commercializes DAYBUE (trofinetide), which has been registered to treat Rett syndrome in adults and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Fragile X syndrome.

