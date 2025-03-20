Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Shares Down 5.4% – What’s Next?

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 74,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 45,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Galway Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Get Galway Metals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Galway Metals

In other news, Director Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 53,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$32,249.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 211,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,699. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.