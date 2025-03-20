ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) Trading 0.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.16 and last traded at $30.09. Approximately 1,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $61.08 million, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.06.
The ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (SXQG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US-based companies that exhibit high quality and growth characteristics relative to their peers. SXQG was launched on May 10, 2021 and is managed by Meridian.
