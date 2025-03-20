Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.13 and last traded at $27.13. Approximately 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter.

About Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF

The Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (LOPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of US-listed companies selected by combining ESG with value-oriented investing. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. LOPP was launched on Feb 1, 2021 and is managed by Gabelli.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.