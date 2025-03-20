RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.63 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12.08 ($0.16). Approximately 208,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 177,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.16).

RUA Life Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of £7.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.11.

Insider Activity at RUA Life Sciences

In related news, insider William D. Brown purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £3,250 ($4,227.92). Company insiders own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

About RUA Life Sciences

The RUA Life Sciences group was created in April 2020 when AorTech International plc acquired RUA Medical Devices Ltd to create a fully formed medical device business. RUA Life Sciences is the holding company of the group trading through four businesses all exploiting the group’s polymer technology. Our vision is to improve the lives of millions of patients by improving and enabling medical devices with Elast-EonTM, the worlds leading long term implantable polyurethane.

Featured Stories

