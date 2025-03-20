Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Stock Price Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Marlowe Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45.

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.

