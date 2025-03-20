Genting Singapore (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Trading 7.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.61 and last traded at $26.61. 185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

Genting Singapore Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65.

About Genting Singapore

Genting Singapore Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the construction, development, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. The company owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort located on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa featuring S.E.A. Aquarium, an aquarium; Adventure Cove Waterpark, an aquatic park integrated with marine life; Universal Studios Singapore, a Universal Studios theme park; ESPA, a destination spa; indoor and outdoor MICE venues; and various dining, retail, and entertainment options.

