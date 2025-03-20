Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 19th (BLFS, CBRE, CLH, CNQ, DAN, FLL, FSV, HVT, IBN, IMAX)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, March 19th:
BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$56.00 price target on the stock.
Dana (NYSE:DAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.