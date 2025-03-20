Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 19th (BLFS, CBRE, CLH, CNQ, DAN, FLL, FSV, HVT, IBN, IMAX)

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, March 19th:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$56.00 price target on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

