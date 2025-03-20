Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Trading Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.13 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04). 1,841,941 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 632,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.04).

Blencowe Resources Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.22. The company has a market cap of £9.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported GBX (0.45) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Blencowe Resources Company Profile

Blencowe Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of graphite properties in Northern Uganda. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

