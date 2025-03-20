SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Trading Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.43 and last traded at $17.43. 7,145 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 23,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CWYUF

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.16.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1084 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.15%. This is an increase from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.48%.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.