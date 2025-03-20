Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.99 and last traded at $32.88. 63,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 46,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $305.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.3557 dividend. This is a boost from Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th.

Institutional Trading of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENFR. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy Select index. The fund tracks an index of energy infrastructure companies in the US and Canada, weighted by market capitalization. ENFR was launched on Nov 1, 2013 and is managed by Alerian.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.