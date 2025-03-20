Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.99 and last traded at $32.88. 63,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 46,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $305.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.28.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.3557 dividend. This is a boost from Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th.
The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy Select index. The fund tracks an index of energy infrastructure companies in the US and Canada, weighted by market capitalization. ENFR was launched on Nov 1, 2013 and is managed by Alerian.
