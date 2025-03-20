Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.48 and last traded at $42.42. Approximately 18,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 22,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.24.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a market cap of $142.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,937.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of small-cap gold mining firms. Stocks are weighted by price momentum for gold explorers and by revenue growth for gold developers. SGDJ was launched on Mar 31, 2015 and is managed by Sprott.

