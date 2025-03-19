Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Coffee Stock Performance

Coffee stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.54. 390,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,502. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.38. Coffee has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coffee by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Coffee by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 19,518 shares in the last quarter.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

