StockNews.com Upgrades Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) to “Hold”

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Stellus Capital Investment Stock Up 0.0 %
Stellus Capital Investment stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,492. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.07. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $15.56.
Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 45.39% and a return on equity of 13.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Stellus Capital Investment
Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
