StockNews.com Upgrades Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) to “Hold”

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Up 0.0 %

Stellus Capital Investment stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,492. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.07. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 45.39% and a return on equity of 13.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 70.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Stories

