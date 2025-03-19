Head to Head Survey: Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) & Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) and Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Terreno Realty and Curbline Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terreno Realty 1 7 4 0 2.25 Curbline Properties 0 5 3 0 2.38

Terreno Realty presently has a consensus target price of $69.36, indicating a potential upside of 4.58%. Curbline Properties has a consensus target price of $25.82, indicating a potential upside of 9.09%. Given Curbline Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Curbline Properties is more favorable than Terreno Realty.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terreno Realty $382.62 million 17.30 $184.50 million $1.92 34.54 Curbline Properties $120.88 million 20.57 $10.26 million N/A N/A

This table compares Terreno Realty and Curbline Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Terreno Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Curbline Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Terreno Realty and Curbline Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terreno Realty 48.18% 5.20% 4.04% Curbline Properties N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Terreno Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Curbline Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Terreno Realty pays out 102.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Terreno Realty beats Curbline Properties on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C. All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 259 buildings aggregating approximately 16.0 million square feet, 45 improved land parcels consisting of approximately 152.4 acres, seven properties under development or redevelopment and approximately 62.7 acres of land entitled for future development. The Company is an internally managed Maryland corporation and elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the Code), commencing with its taxable year ended December 31, 2010.

About Curbline Properties

(Get Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.