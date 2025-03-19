Dawn Christine Maroney Sells 16,535 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 16,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $271,174.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,374,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,934,436.40. This represents a 0.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $479,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 27,243 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $420,359.49.

On Thursday, March 6th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 278,917 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $4,331,581.01.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $411,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $408,300.00.

Shares of ALHC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,791,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,390. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 121,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 55,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 249.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 205,705 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1,335.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 180,522 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 73,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 114,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

