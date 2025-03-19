Insider Selling: 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Insider Sells 8,132 Shares of Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Rubinger sold 8,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $24,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,353. This represents a 20.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

1stdibs.Com Price Performance

Shares of DIBS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.94. 154,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,954. The stock has a market cap of $104.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. Research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 1stdibs.Com

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIBS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIBS

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.