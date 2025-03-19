Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) CEO Sells $975,840.80 in Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) CEO Amar Maletira sold 521,840 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $975,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,368,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,168,773.36. This represents a 10.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Amar Maletira also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 3rd, Amar Maletira sold 38,355 shares of Rackspace Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $90,901.35.
Rackspace Technology Stock Performance
Rackspace Technology stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,815,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,922. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 10,766.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 590,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 41,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 25,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.
