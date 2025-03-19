POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Short Interest Update

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 773,400 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 952,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 317,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of POSCO by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 11,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $3,516,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000.

Shares of POSCO stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,511. POSCO has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $81.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average of $53.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

