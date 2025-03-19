Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Short Interest Down 19.6% in February

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the February 13th total of 8,580,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
NYSE DAY traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $57.63. 1,951,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,586. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. Dayforce has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.81.
Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Dayforce will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAY. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dayforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,135,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce during the third quarter worth approximately $946,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the third quarter valued at about $19,273,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dayforce by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,434,000.
Several research analysts have commented on DAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Dayforce from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen raised shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Dayforce from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.86.
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
