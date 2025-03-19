Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Down 17.0% in February

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 252,300 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 303,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Youdao Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DAO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. 97,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,948. Youdao has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 84.95 and a beta of 0.36.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Youdao had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $183.55 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao during the fourth quarter valued at $715,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Youdao during the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Youdao during the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 13,310.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

