iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,859,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,931,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,726,000 after acquiring an additional 121,689 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 29,809 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 265.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 249,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,891,000 after acquiring an additional 181,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.51. 2,618,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,334. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.37 and its 200-day moving average is $93.22. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.3204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

