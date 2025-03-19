Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) Director Sells C$165,763.20 in Stock

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) Director Jane Gavan sold 8,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.84, for a total transaction of C$165,763.20.

Shares of TSE:DRM traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$20.39. The stock had a trading volume of 16,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,243. The firm has a market cap of C$828.92 million, a PE ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.03. Dream Unlimited Corp. has a twelve month low of C$17.51 and a twelve month high of C$33.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -112.10%.

DREAM Unlimited Corp is a real estate company. The company’s divisions include Asset management; Stabilized income generating assets; Urban development – Toronto and Ottawa and Western Canada community development. It generates maximum revenue from the Asset Management segment. Its segments are Recurring income and Development.

