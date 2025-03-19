Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Short Interest Down 20.0% in February

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $23.08. 7,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,162. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.22.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.1354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.