LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 630,600 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 543,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 204,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in LG Display during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 23,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

LG Display Price Performance

LG Display stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.25. 113,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,906. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. LG Display has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.35.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.67). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LG Display will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

