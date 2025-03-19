OFS Credit Company, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OCCIO)

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

OFS Credit stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

