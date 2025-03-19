Short Interest in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Increases By 19.1%

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Orchid Island Capital stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.33. 2,599,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,117. The company has a market cap of $777.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $9.08.
Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently 240.00%.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
