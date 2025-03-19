Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,720,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the February 13th total of 8,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Jumia Technologies Stock Performance
JMIA stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,381. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $15.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.80.
Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($999.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 174.93% and a negative net margin of 59.16%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jumia Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.
