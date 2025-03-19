North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 26.00%. North American Construction Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.650-2.860 EPS.
North American Construction Group Trading Up 2.8 %
NYSE:NOA traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.42. 113,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $483.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.42. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21.
North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 22.92%.
North American Construction Group Company Profile
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.
