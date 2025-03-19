SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU) Short Interest Update

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 357,600 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 300,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SeaStar Medical stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.02% of SeaStar Medical worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SeaStar Medical alerts:

SeaStar Medical Price Performance

ICU stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. 326,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,339. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.97. SeaStar Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75.

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SeaStar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaStar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.