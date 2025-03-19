John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Short Interest Down 16.4% in February

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 123,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.23. The stock had a trading volume of 63,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,579. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average is $85.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.02. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

